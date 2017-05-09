版本:
BRIEF-Vishay Precision posts Q1 adjusted profit of $0.19/share

May 9 Vishay Precision Group Inc

* VPG reports fiscal 2017 first-quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.19

* Q1 earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 revenue rose 5.6 percent to $59.8 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $58 million to $63 million

* Expect net revenues in range of $58 million to $63 million for Q2 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
