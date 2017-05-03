版本:
BRIEF-Vishay Q1 earnings per share $0.24

May 3 Vishay Intertechnology Inc:

* Vishay reports results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 revenue $606.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $598.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $610 million to $650 million

* Vishay - for q2, we guide for revenues of $610 to $650 million

* Vishay sees q2 gross margins of 26 pct to 28 pct

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27, revenue view $616.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
