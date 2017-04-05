版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 20:57 BJT

BRIEF-Visible Gold Mines receives conditional approval from Tsx Venture Exchange to consolidate its issued and outstanding shares

April 5 Visible Gold Mines Inc

* Has received conditional approval from TSX Venture Exchange to consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares

* To consolidate its issued and outstanding common shares on basis of one share for every ten shares issued and outstanding

* Consolidation of visible gold mines' common shares was approved by visible gold mines' shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
