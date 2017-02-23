BRIEF-VisionChina Media receives petition from former DMG shareholders

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 VisionChina Media Inc
* VisionChina Media receives petition from former dmg shareholders
* VisionChina Media says Gobi Fund, Gobi Fund II L.P. and Gobi Ventures Inc filed a petition in grand court of Cayman Islands
* VisionChina Media Inc says petition to request an order to wind up company
* VisionChina Media Inc says hearing of winding up petition has been scheduled on March 2, 2017.
* VisionChina Media Inc says currently in consultation with legal counsel to resolve issue, day-to-day operations in china continue its normal course of business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.