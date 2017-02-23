BRIEF-VisionChina Media receives petition from former DMG shareholders

Feb 23 VisionChina Media Inc

* VisionChina Media receives petition from former dmg shareholders

* VisionChina Media says Gobi Fund, Gobi Fund II L.P. and Gobi Ventures Inc filed a petition in grand court of Cayman Islands

* VisionChina Media Inc says petition to request an order to wind up company

* VisionChina Media Inc says hearing of winding up petition has been scheduled on March 2, 2017.

* VisionChina Media Inc says currently in consultation with legal counsel to resolve issue, day-to-day operations in china continue its normal course of business