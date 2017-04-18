版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 09:06 BJT

BRIEF-Visionstate Corp announces private placement

April 17 Visionstate Corp :

* Visionstate corp. Announces private placement

* Intends to complete an offering of up to 17 million common shares of corporation at a price of $0.015 per common share

* Visionstate corp. Announces private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐