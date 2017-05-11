BRIEF-Vista Outdoor posts Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

May 11 Vista Outdoor Inc
* Vista Outdoor reports FY17 fourth quarter and full-year
operating results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.03
* Q4 earnings per share $0.02
* Q4 sales $579 million versus I/B/E/S view $564.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees 2018 sales in a range of $2.36 billion to $2.42
billion.
* Vista Outdoor Inc - outlook for fiscal year 2018 EPS in a
range of $1.10 to $1.30
* Sees 2018 free cash flow in a range of $175 million to
$200 million
* Vista Outdoor Inc sees fiscal year 2018 capital
expenditures of approximately $70 million
* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Vista Outdoor Inc - expect to generate approximately 22 to
24 percent of annual revenue guidance in q1
* Vista Outdoor Inc - expect to generate approximately 10
percent of annual EPS guidance during Q1
