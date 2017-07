July 10 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor Inc:

* Vista Outdoor announces leadership transition

* Vista Outdoor Inc says that chairman and CEO Mark Deyoung is retiring from company and board of directors, effective immediately

* Says Michael Callahan appointed CEO and interim chairman of the board

* Vista Outdoor Inc - board of directors is conducting search for permanent CEO and has retained a leading executive search firm to assist in process