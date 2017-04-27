版本:
BRIEF-VistaGen announces peer-reviewed publication in Journal of Pain

April 27 Vistagen Therapeutics Inc

* Vistagen therapeutics inc - announces peer-reviewed publication in journal of pain highlighting av-101's potential for treating neuropathic pain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
