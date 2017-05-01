BRIEF-Vistagen Therapeutics' largest stockholder signs 6-month lock-up agreement

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Vistagen Therapeutics Inc
* Vistagen Therapeutics' largest stockholder signs 6-month lock-up agreement
* Vistagen Therapeutics - under agreement, stockholder and its affiliates agreed to not enter into any transaction involving co's securities during term of agreement
* Vistagen Therapeutics - term of agreement runs through late-Oct. 2017 and covers about 36 pct of co's issued, outstanding equity securities on an as converted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt