公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 05:26 BJT

BRIEF-Visteon entered into amendment no. 2 to its credit agreement, dated as of Apr 9, 2014 - SEC Filing

March 27 Visteon Corp

* Visteon Corp - On March 24 entered into amendment no. 2 to its credit agreement, dated as of April 9, 2014 - SEC Filing

* Visteon Corp - Refinancing term facility shall mature on March 24, 2024

* Visteon - Amendment provides replacement, extension of existing credit facility with new revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of $300 million

* Visteon Corp - Refinancing revolving facility shall mature on March 24, 2022

* Visteon - Amendment provides for replacementn extension of initial term facility with new term facility in an aggregate principal amount of $350 million Source text: [bit.ly/2noAxS0] Further company coverage:
