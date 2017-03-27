BRIEF-Visteon entered into amendment no. 2 to its credit agreement, dated as of Apr 9, 2014 - SEC Filing

March 27 Visteon Corp
* Visteon Corp - On March 24 entered into amendment no. 2 to
its credit agreement, dated as of April 9, 2014 - SEC Filing
* Visteon Corp - Refinancing term facility shall mature on
March 24, 2024
* Visteon - Amendment provides replacement, extension of
existing credit facility with new revolving credit facility in
aggregate principal amount of $300 million
* Visteon Corp - Refinancing revolving facility shall mature
on March 24, 2022
* Visteon - Amendment provides for replacementn extension of
initial term facility with new term facility in an aggregate
principal amount of $350 million
Source text: [bit.ly/2noAxS0]
Further company coverage: