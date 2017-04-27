BRIEF-Visteon Q1 sales $810 mln

April 27 Visteon Corp
* Visteon announces record first-quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.91
* Sees FY 2017 sales $3.1 billion to $3.2 billion
* Q1 sales $810 million versus $802 million
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.73
* Visteon corp - first-quarter electronics sales were $810
million compared with $793 million for same period in 2016
* Visteon corp - FY adjusted ebitda is projected in range of
$355 million to $370 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.43, revenue view $805.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Visteon corp - FY adjusted free cash flow, for electronics
product group is projected in range of $165 million to $180
million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: