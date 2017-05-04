版本:
BRIEF-Vistra Energy says its common stock has been approved for listing on New York Stock Exchange under symbol 'VST'

May 4 Vistra Energy Corp

* Vistra Energy Corp says its common stock has been approved for listing on New York Stock Exchange under symbol 'VST' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
