BRIEF-Vistra Energy to acquire 1,054 MW CCGT plant in Odessa, Texas

* Deal for ‍$350 million purchase price plus spark spread-based earn-out payable only if market conditions meaningfully improve​

* Vistra energy - ‍to acquire 1,054 mw combined cycle, combustion turbine power plant in odessa from a subsidiary of koch ag & energy solutions, llc​

