BRIEF-Vitamin Shoppe sees FY 2017 adjusted EPS $1.50-$1.75 excluding items

UPDATE 1-Japan govt-Bain consortium chosen as preferred bidder for Toshiba chip unit
* Toshiba wants definitive agreement by June 28 (Adds details of Toshiba decision, Western Digital' s stance)
May 10 Vitamin Shoppe Inc
* Vitamin shoppe, inc. Announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.35
* Q1 sales $316.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $325.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.32 to $0.42 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.50 to $1.75 excluding items
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.03 to $1.28
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Vitamin shoppe inc - "overall performance in quarter was disappointing due to lower comparable sales and ongoing challenges at nutri-force"
* Vitamin shoppe inc - sees 2017 total comparable sales growth rate of negative low to mid single digit
* Vitamin shoppe inc - sees 2017 capital expenditures of approximately $45 million
* Vitamin shoppe inc qtrly total comparable sales down 6.3%, includes approximate 2.5% negative impact from a change in loyalty program
* Vitamin shoppe inc - for 2q17, company expects gaap a fully diluted earnings per share loss of $0.07 to positive earnings per share of $0.03
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $327.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.04, revenue view $1.26 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.