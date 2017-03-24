BRIEF-Vitol SA reports lower 2016 turnover

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
March 24 Vitol Sa:
* 2016 turnover at $152 bln (2015: $168 bln)
* 2016 total traded volumes of crude and oil products of 351m mt versus 303m mt year ago
* Trading over 7 million barrels per day in 2016
* On the upstream side, our focus is very much on the development of the Sankofa Gye Nyame fields offshore Ghana, and operated by Eni Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 ** LONDON - European Central Bank to publish Financial Stability Report - 2100 GMT. NEW YORK - Berenberg European Conference 2017 (Final Day).