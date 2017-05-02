版本:
BRIEF-Vitol to acquire Rotterdam splitter from Koch Supply & Trading

May 2 Vitol Sa

* To acquire Rotterdam splitter from Koch Supply & Trading

* Deal for an undisclosed sum, subject to the relevant regulatory approvals

* Has agreed to acquire an 85,000 barrels per day condensate splitter in Rotterdam from Koch Supply & Trading BV

* Asset will be acquired by Vitol subsidiary Vitol Refining Group BV. Staff based at the asset will transfer to Vitol

* Simmons & Co International, energy specialists of Piper Jaffray, served as exclusive financial advisor to Koch Supply&Trading on deal Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
