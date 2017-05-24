BRIEF-Viveve Medical enters term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc

May 24 Viveve Medical Inc

* On May 22, 2017 co entered term loan agreement with CRG Servicing Llc - SEC filing

* Co may initially borrow $20 million from lenders, in which borrowing must occur within 20 days of effective date of loan agreement

* Company may borrow up to an additional $10.0 million in increments of $5 million, contingent upon achievement of certain conditions