公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 22:35 BJT

BRIEF-Viveve Medical files for secondary offering of up to $30.0 mln

Feb 23 Viveve Medical Inc:

* Files for secondary offering of up to $30.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mbiVeK) Further company coverage:
