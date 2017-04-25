版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:35 BJT

BRIEF-Viveve Medical says U.S. District court for eastern district of Texas denied motions to dismiss Viveve patent infringement suit

April 25 Viveve Medical Inc:

* Viveve Medical Inc says u.s. District court for eastern district of Texas has denied motions to dismiss Viveve patent infringement suit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
