版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-Viveve says expanded indication for Viveve System in South Korea

May 9 Viveve Medical Inc:

* Viveve announces expanded indication for Viveve System in South Korea

* Under terms of expanded indication, Viveve system will now also be indicated for treatment of vaginal laxity in South Korea

* Received regulatory approval for an expanded indication for Viveve System from ministry of food and drug safety in South Korea Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐