版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一

BRIEF-Vivint Solar extends aggregation credit facility

March 13 Vivint Solar Inc

* Vivint Solar extends aggregation credit facility

* Extended term of availability period for borrowing under its aggregation credit facility by an additional three years to March 2020

* Vivint Solar says extended final maturity of facility to September 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
