BRIEF-VivoPower announces partial sale of 43 MW solar project in North Carolina

March 27 VivoPower International Plc:

* VivoPower International Plc announces substantial completion and partial sale of 43 MW solar project in North Carolina Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
