BRIEF-Vivopower International appoints Carl Weatherley-White as CFO

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Vivopower International Plc:
* Vivopower International announces board approval of share repurchase program and appointment of Carl Weatherley-White as chief financial officer
* Vivopower International Plc says board of directors has authorized company to purchase up to $10 million of company's ordinary shares
* Says Carl Weatherley White appointed CFO
* Vivopower International Plc - Weatherley-White, formerly company's group finance director, replaces David Pilotte
* Vivopower International Plc - David Pilotte is retiring but will continue with company during a transition period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.