BRIEF-VivoPower International forms JV for 1.8 GW solar portfolio located throughout U.S.

April 17 Vivopower International Plc:

* Vivopower International Plc announces a joint venture for a 1.8 gw solar portfolio located throughout the United States

* Announced joint venture of its unit with an affiliate of Innovative Solar Systems

* As per JV, Innovative Solar will continue to develop solar projects in a portfolio of 1.8 gigawatts

* As per JV, Vivopower will have right to acquire each project in portfolio after it is fully developed