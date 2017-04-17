版本:
2017年 4月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-VivoPower International forms JV for 1.8 GW solar portfolio located throughout U.S.

April 17 Vivopower International Plc:

* Vivopower International Plc announces a joint venture for a 1.8 gw solar portfolio located throughout the United States

* Announced joint venture of its unit with an affiliate of Innovative Solar Systems

* As per JV, Innovative Solar will continue to develop solar projects in a portfolio of 1.8 gigawatts

* As per JV, Vivopower will have right to acquire each project in portfolio after it is fully developed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
