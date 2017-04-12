版本:
2017年 4月 13日

BRIEF-Vixs reports qtrly IFRS comprehensive loss of $0.03 per shr

April 12 Vixs Systems Inc:

* Vixs reports fourth quarter and annual fiscal 2017 results

* Revenues for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were $7.7 million and grew 47 pct year-over-year

* Qtrly IFRS comprehensive loss of $0.03 per share

* Qtrly non-IFRS loss of $0.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
