BRIEF-VMware CEO's 2016 compensation was $14.8 mln vs $14.4 mln in 2015

April 24 VMware Inc:

* VMware Inc - CEO Patrick Gelsinger's total compensation for 2016 was $14.8 million versus $14.4 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oYMrEG Further company coverage:
