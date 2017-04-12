版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 12日 星期三

BRIEF-VMware to acquire WaveFront to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services

April 12 VMware Inc

* VMware to acquire WaveFront to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services

* VMware says terms were not disclosed.

* VMware Inc- VMware does not expect the transaction to have a material impact on its FY18 operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
