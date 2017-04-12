BRIEF-VMware to acquire WaveFront to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 VMware Inc
* VMware to acquire WaveFront to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services
* VMware says terms were not disclosed.
* VMware Inc- VMware does not expect the transaction to have a material impact on its FY18 operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)