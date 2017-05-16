版本:
BRIEF-Vogogo announces settlement of litigation

May 16 Vogogo Inc

* Vogogo inc. Announces settlement of litigation

* Entered into a settlement agreement with ghost pine creek ltd

* Vogogo- terms of settlement confidential and provide that co will make payment to ghost pine in order to settle claim

* Settlement is not material to company's cash position
