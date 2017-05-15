版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 17:10 BJT

BRIEF-Voip-Pal.Com plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T

May 15 Voip-Pal.com-

* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T

* voip-pal.com -revised total damages sought by Voip-Pal from Apple would rise from more than two billion dollars to more than twenty-five billion dollars

* voip-pal.com - Current damages sought from Verizon of more than two billion dollars would increase to over seventeen billion dollars

* voip-pal.com -Current damages sought from AT&T would increase from more than one billion dollars to over thirteen billion dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
