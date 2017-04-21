版本:
BRIEF-Volaris group enters into agreement to acquire asset management software provider

April 21 Constellation Software Inc

* Volaris group, a Constellation Software Company, enters into agreement to acquire asset management software provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
