BRIEF-Volaris Q1 revenue PS. 5.656 billion

April 20 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV

* Volaris reports first quarter 2017 results: 19% adjusted EBITDAR margin

* Q1 revenue rose 9.1 percent to PS. 5.656 billion

* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV qtrly loss per share PS. 1.34

* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion SAB De CV - "we remain cautiously optimistic of demand" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
