BRIEF-Volaris reports March 2017 traffic results

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
April 5 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
* Volaris reports march 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 8%
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - total demand, as measured in RPMS, for Q1, March 2017 increased 14.4%, 7.4% year over year, respectively
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - transported a total of 4.0 million passengers during Q1 of 2017, an increase of 15.6% year over year
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - during March 2017, volaris transported over 1.3 million passengers, an increase of 8.1% year over year
* In Q1, co increased total capacity, measured in available seat miles, by 16.8% y-o-year
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - network load factor for Q1 and March 2017 reached 83.2% and 85.1%, respectively
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - confirms its stated adjusted EBITDAR margin guidance in high teens for Q1 2017
* In March 2017, co increased total capacity, measured in available seat miles, by 7.9% y-o-y
* In Q1 2017, co increased domestic & international ASMS by 12.8% and 26.2%, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.