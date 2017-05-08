BRIEF-Volaris says April total demand, as measured in RPMs, increased 27 pct

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
* Volaris reports april 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 23%
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - during april 2017 volaris increased total capacity, as measured in available seat miles, by 25.5% yoy
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - total demand, as measured in rpms, in april 2017 increased 27.0% year over year, reaching 1.3 billion.
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - transported a total of 1.4 million passengers during april, an increase of 22.5% year over year
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - network load factor for april reached 84.3%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.