2017年 5月 8日

BRIEF-Volaris says April total demand, as measured in RPMs, increased 27 pct

May 8 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv

* Volaris reports april 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 23%

* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - during april 2017 volaris increased total capacity, as measured in available seat miles, by 25.5% yoy

* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - total demand, as measured in rpms, in april 2017 increased 27.0% year over year, reaching 1.3 billion.

* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - transported a total of 1.4 million passengers during april, an increase of 22.5% year over year

* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - network load factor for april reached 84.3%, an increase of 1.1 percentage points year over year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
