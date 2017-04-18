版本:
BRIEF-Volcanic enters agreement to acquire 80 pct of West African Mining Associates SARL

April 18 Volcanic Gold Mines Inc

* Volcanic enters into option agreement to acquire second gold property in Guinea

* Entered into a binding letter to acquire 80 percent of West African Mining Associates SARL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
