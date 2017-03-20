版本:
BRIEF-VolitionRX announces the formation of Volition America

March 20 VolitionRX Ltd:

* VolitionRX Ltd announces the formation of Volition America Inc

* VolitionRX Ltd - Jason Terrell, chief medical officer of Volition, has been appointed as president and chief executive officer of Volition America

* VolitionRX Ltd - Scott Powell, executive vice president of Volition, will serve as vice president and chief financial officer of Volition America

* Volition America Inc will be based in Austin, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
