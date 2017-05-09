版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Volitionrx reports final results from 8000 patient clinical trial in Denmark

May 9 Volitionrx Ltd:

* Volitionrx limited announces final results from 8000 patient clinical trial in Denmark to evaluate the performance of its nu.q(tm) triage test

* Volitionrx Ltd - have successfully completed key clinical milestone in launch of nu.q(tm) triage product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
