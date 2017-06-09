BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences Inc Q2 loss per share $0.04

June 9 Volt Information Sciences Inc
* Volt Information Sciences reports fiscal 2017 second
quarter financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 9.7 percent to $303 million
* Effective immediately, jorge perez has resigned as
president of volt workforce solutions
* Volt Information Sciences Inc - company has commenced a
search permanent replacement for Jorge Perez
* Volt Information Sciences Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Michael dean, president and ceo, will be assuming
president of Volt Workforce Solutions role on an interim basis
* Volt Information Sciences Inc - on a same store basis,
q2 net revenue declined 5.6 percent year-over-year
* Volt Information Sciences Inc - received IRS federal
income tax refund of $13.8 million in Q2
