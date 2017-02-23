版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 07:03 BJT

BRIEF-Volt Information Sciences' unit enters into an amendment to loan and security agreement

Feb 23 Volt Information Sciences Inc

* On feb 17, Co's unit entered into an amendment to loan and security agreement dated as of Feb 17, 2016 - SEC filing

* Amendment extends revolver termination date, as defined in agreement, by one month to March 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐