BRIEF-Von Roll Holding FY EBIT loss narrows to CHF 20.1 mln

March 16 Von Roll Holding AG:
* FY sales of 328.1 million Swiss francs ($328.46 million) in 2016, down 7.5 percent
* FY EBIT for 2016 of -20.1 million francs
* Adjusted for restructuring costs and impairments, FY operating loss fell to 6.2 million
francs compared with 17.2 million francs in previous year
* Restructuring measures will produce savings of more than 18 million francs in our total
underlying costs in financial year 2017
* Expecting further positive contributions to our result from programmes launched in 2017 to
increase efficiency in our sales and production
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9989 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)