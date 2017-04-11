版本:
BRIEF-Von Roll Q1 turnover up 8.5 pct at CHF 93.2 million

April 11 Von Roll Holding AG:

* Q1 turnover rises by 8.5 pct to 93.2 million Swiss francs ($92.37 million)

* Q1 positive operating profit of 4.6 million francs

* Q1 positive net profit of 0.2 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0090 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
