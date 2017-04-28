版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 28日 星期五 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Vonage Holdings says CEO Alan Masarek's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.8 mln versus $5.4 mln in FY 2015 - SEC Filing

April 28 Vonage Holdings Corp

* Says CEO Alan Masarek's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.8 million versus $5.4 million in fy 2015 - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2pt7hwL] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐