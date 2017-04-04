BRIEF-Vontobel Holding increases dividend to CHF 2 per share

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Vontobel Holding Ag
* Dividend distribution increases to chf 2 per share consisting of ordinary dividend of chf 1.90 and special dividend of CHF 0.10
* Vontobel Holding CEO Staub on business performance in 2017- Vontobel had a good start to the year
* Looking to the full year, there will be no recurrence of exceptional impacts influenced financial results for 2016
* Expects that former vescore business will make a positive contribution to co's profit from 2018 Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm