BRIEF-Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada

May 5 Altagas Ltd
* Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export
Terminal in Canada
* Altagas Ltd - Co, Royal Vopak have entered into a joint
venture and will invest together in development of Ridley Island
Propane Export Terminal
* Altagas Ltd - Project is to be designed to ship 1.2
million tonnes of propane per annum, with approximately 96,000
cubic meters of storage capacity
* Altagas Ltd - Royal Vopak will take a 30 percent interest
in Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal
* Altagas Ltd - Facility is expected to be commissioned in
Q1 2019
* Vopak and Altagas "will explore potential to expand their
relationship on Ridley Island"
