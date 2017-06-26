版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 04:57 BJT

BRIEF-Vornado Realty says board of trustees set record date for JBG Smith spin-off

June 26 Vornado Realty Trust:

* Vornado Realty Trust says board of trustees has set a record date of July 7 for previously announced spin-off of JBG Smith Properties - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2tdQ2Sa) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐