BRIEF-Vornado Realty Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $1.08

May 1 Vornado Realty Trust:

* Vornado announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 FFO per share $1.08

* Q1 FFO, as adjusted per diluted share of $1.13

* Q1 FFO per share view $1.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
