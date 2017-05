April 6 VOXX International Corp -

* VOXX Electronics enters purchase agreement with AAMP of America to acquire Rosen Electronics products

* During next 2 weeks, will be moving all operations from AAMP's Ontario, CA warehouse to co's facilities in Nevada, Virginia, Orlando

* Definitive purchase agreement with AAMP of America to acquire all inventory, intellectual property of Rosen Electronics Products