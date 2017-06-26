BRIEF-Voxx International to sell its Hirschmann car communication antenna and tuner business

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Voxx International Corp
* Voxx International corporation announces definitive agreement with TE connectivity to sell its Hirschmann car communication antenna and tuner business
* Voxx International Corp - under terms of stock purchase agreement, TE connectivity will acquire Hirschmann for an enterprise value of 148.5 million euro
* Voxx International Corp - under terms of agreement, Voxx International will phase out Voxxhirschmann name over a period of two years
* Voxx International - entered definitive agreement to sell Hirschmann car communication gmbh and its worldwide subsidiaries to a subsidiary of te connectivity
* Voxx International Corp - Voxx International (Germany) GMBH is selling entity in this transaction.
* Voxx International - will continue to operate in automotive industry and retain its ongoing oem business is not part of this transaction through Voxxhirschmann
* Voxx International Corp - will also continue its automotive aftermarket business through its proprietary brands and 3(rd)-party distribution agreements
* Voxx International Corp - Wells Fargo securities is acting as exclusive financial advisor to voxx international on transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)