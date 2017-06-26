BRIEF-Voya Financial prices offering of $400 mln of senior notes

UPDATE 1-Delivery Hero on track to raise 1 bln euros with listing
* Orders below 25.50 euros a share risk missing deal - sources
June 26 Voya Financial Inc-
* Voya Financial prices offering of $400 million of senior notes
* Voya Financial Inc - priced its registered public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.125% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orders below 25.50 euros a share risk missing deal - sources
LONDON, June 28 The 1980s film “WarGames” contains an important lesson for OPEC and shale producers about the futility of trying to manage the oil market.
LONDON, June 28 Sterling surged to a three-week high and Britain's main FTSE 100 stock index fell on Wednesday, after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said the Bank was likely to need to raise interest rates and would debate this "in the coming months".