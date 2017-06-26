版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Voya Financial prices offering of $400 mln of senior notes

June 26 Voya Financial Inc-

* Voya Financial prices offering of $400 million of senior notes

* Voya Financial Inc - priced its registered public offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 3.125% senior notes due 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
