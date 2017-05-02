版本:
中国
2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Voya High Income, Voya Floating Rate announce unitholder approval of merger

May 2 Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund :

* Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund and Voya Floating Rate Senior Loan Fund announce unitholder approval of merger

* Voya High Income Floating Rate Fund - upon receipt of all necessary approvals, it is expected merger will be implemented on or about July 14, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
