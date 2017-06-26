版本:
BRIEF-Voyager Therapeutics announces clinical trial update with VY-AADC01 for advanced Parkinson's disease

June 26 Voyager Therapeutics Inc

* Voyager Therapeutics announces clinical trial update with VY-AADC01 for advanced Parkinson's disease

* Voyager Therapeutics Inc - Administration of VY-AADC01 with this posterior approach was well-tolerated by patient

* Voyager Therapeutics Inc - No serious adverse events were reported and patient was discharged from hospital day after surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
