BRIEF-Voyager Therapeutics announces clinical trial update with VY-AADC01 for advanced Parkinson's disease

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 Voyager Therapeutics Inc
* Voyager Therapeutics announces clinical trial update with VY-AADC01 for advanced Parkinson's disease
* Voyager Therapeutics Inc - Administration of VY-AADC01 with this posterior approach was well-tolerated by patient
* Voyager Therapeutics Inc - No serious adverse events were reported and patient was discharged from hospital day after surgery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)